Football

Ex-Scotland, Rangers defender Forsyth dies aged 71

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Former Scotland and Rangers defender Tom Forsyth has died at the age of 71, the Scottish Premiership club announced on Friday.

Forsyth, nicknamed 'Jaws', joined Rangers from Motherwell in 1972 and made an instant impression, scoring the winner against arch-rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Forsyth made 326 appearances for Rangers during his 10-year stay at the Ibrox, winning three league titles and four Scottish Cups.

Football

Flick's 'brutal domination' makes Bayern new favourites

3 HOURS AGO

"Everyone here is sad to learn of the news that our former player, Tom Forsyth, passed away this evening," Rangers said on Twitter. "We pass on our heartfelt condolences to the entire family circle at this difficult time."

Forsyth won 22 caps for Scotland and played at the 1978 World Cup.

After retiring he went on to manage Dunfermline Athletic for a year before serving as assistant manager to former Rangers team mate Tommy McLean at Greenock Morton, Motherwell and Heart of Midlothian. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Football

Now not time to focus on own future, says Setien after painful Barca defeat

4 HOURS AGO
Football

After latest European nightmare, will Messi ever win another Champions League?

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On