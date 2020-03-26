EXCLUSIVE-TRANSFER WINDOWS SHOULD BE MOVED TO AFTER DELAYED SOCCER SEASONS - FIFA INTERNAL DOCUMENT

EXCLUSIVE-TRANSFER WINDOWS SHOULD BE MOVED TO AFTER DELAYED SOCCER SEASONS - FIFA INTERNAL DOCUMENT
By Reuters

26/03/2020 at 12:31Updated 26/03/2020 at 12:33

EXCLUSIVE-TRANSFER WINDOWS SHOULD BE MOVED TO AFTER DELAYED SOCCER SEASONS - FIFA INTERNAL DOCUMENT

On the same topic