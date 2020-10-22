Yan was injured in the first half of his team’s 0-0 draw with cross-city rivals Shanghai Shenhua at the weekend and the 29-year-old was examined by eye experts on Tuesday.
Yan, who was replaced by Chen Wei on Sunday, will definitely miss the second leg of SIPG’s CSL playoff quarter-final on Friday and will also be a doubt for the Asian Champions League when it resumes in Doha on Nov. 18.
SIPG are slated to face Yokohama F Marinos, Jeonbuk Motors and Sydney FC in the group phase. (Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford)
