Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has been criticised for “completely unacceptable” comments and language that should “remain consigned to the dustbin of history”.

Football Wijnaldum named new Dutch skipper and Krul in goal AN HOUR AGO

He also said being gay is a “life choice”, that "girls" do not like balls hit at them hard and “if you go to the IT department at the FA there's a lot more South Asians than there are Afro Caribbeans. They have different career interests.”

His comments have been met with strong criticism, including from football’s leading anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out.

"I was extremely disappointed to see Greg Clarke's comments today in the DCMS select committee," said Kick It Out chairman Sanjay Bhandari in a statement.

“His use of outdated language to describe Black and Asian people as "coloured" is from decades ago and should remain consigned to the dustbin of history. Being gay is not a 'life choice' as he claimed too.

"The casual sexism of saying 'girls' do not like balls hit at them hard, is staggering from anyone, let alone the leader of our national game. It is completely unacceptable.”

Women in Football have also criticised Clarke for using “outdated stereotypes”.

“It does not reflect the football that we know and love, and it actively excludes people by seeking to generalise their unique experiences with a guess at what ‘people who look like them’ feel, experience and desire,” read a statement.

“At Women in Football, we work tirelessly to make sure that football is open and welcome to all. Our priority will always be to stand up for every girl, woman and non-binary person in football regardless of background, race, heritage, sexuality or ability.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with other groups and communities who have been affected by Mr Clarke’s comments.”

Former England striker Stan Collymore said Clarke was “flat out racial profiling” while MP Alex Davies-Jones, a member of the DCMS select committee, called the language “absolutely abhorrent”.

She tweeted: “It speaks volumes about the urgent progress that needs to made in terms of leadership on equalities issues in sport. I can't believe we're *still* here in 2020.”

Football Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury AN HOUR AGO