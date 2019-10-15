The FA is facing sanctions for the disruption of the Bulgarian national anthem by England supporters ahead of 6-0 victory in Sofia, as well as a charge for an insufficient number of travelling stewards.

On a lengthy charge sheet the Bulgarian Football Union was also charged for racist behaviour, the throwing of objects and the disruption of the English national anthem, all by supporters.

UEFA’s president, Aleksander Ceferin, has defended its punishments for racism as “among the toughest in sport” and called on for a “war” on discrimination after the game in Sofia

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman says UEFA must do more to tackle such behaviour.

"The racism we saw and heard last night was vile and has no place in football or anywhere else," Johnson's spokesman said, adding there needed to be tough penalties in place to act as a real deterrent.

"UEFA need to face up to facts - this stain on football is not being adequately dealt with. Racism and discrimination must be driven out of football once and for all.