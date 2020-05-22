Football

FA Cup could be played after league wrapped up: Carragher

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 22 (Reuters) - The final three rounds of the FA Cup could be played after the Premier League season is wrapped up, with the remaining seven matches staged over eight days, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said.

Eight Premier League teams have made it to the quarter-finals, which were scheduled to be played on March 21-22 before the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would love to see this season's FA Cup rescheduled to resemble the final stages of a World Cup, all the remaining games played after the conclusion of the Premier League," Carragher wrote in his column in the Telegraph https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/05/22/plan-save-fa-cup-play-seven-games-eight-days-make-mini-world.

Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO

"Quarter-finals could be played on the Friday and Saturday after the last Premier League weekend. Midweek semi-finals could then be immediately followed by the final, the competition concluded in eight days."

Carragher said he was not convinced clubs would agree to play FA Cup games between league matches when the season resumes due to the financial implications of another stoppage.

"The Premier League must finish and to start the competition in the midst of a health scare, only to stop it again, would be a nightmare for everyone," Carragher added.

"It is preferable to prioritise the Premier League games and ensure they are completed as quickly as possible."

($1 = 0.8210 pounds) (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

The Warm-Up: Carragher's Werner warning as United count cost of coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Dortmund hold out for £100m as Sancho transfer tussle intensifies - Paper Round

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Dortmund's Witsel ruled out against Wolfsburg but Can, Reyna back

14 MINUTES AGO
Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

AN HOUR AGO
Football

The Warm-Up: Carragher's Werner warning as United count cost of coronavirus

2 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Dortmund hold out for £100m as Sancho transfer tussle intensifies - Paper Round

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

‘Worried’ PSG set to move for Haaland this summer – Euro Papers

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Empty stadiums suck – so what is the solution?

00:04:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

YESTERDAY AT 15:37
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer seals ATP Finals semi-final spot with win over Anderson

15/11/2018 AT 21:21
DFL-Supercup

Bayern Munich thrash Eintracht Frankfurt to win DFL-Supercup

12/08/2018 AT 21:42
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

YESTERDAY AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: Corretja reveals the secrets of Nadal's serve

18/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Premier League

Parker: Pogba has outgrown United because Mourinho can't manage him

24/07/2018 AT 10:15
Premier League

Manchester derby overshadowed by bosses, but Rashford can bring it back to football

09/09/2016 AT 06:13
ATP World Tour Finals

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer to win 4th straight Tour Finals title

22/11/2015 AT 19:36
View more

What's On (2)

  • Cycling

    Giro d'Italia | 2016

    Stage 20, Guillestre - Sant'Anna di Vinadio (134km)

    Eurosport 109:00-10:30
    Premium
  • Play Icon
    On now
    Superbikes

    World Classics

    Donington (2018)

    Eurosport 210:00-11:00
    Premium
    Play Icon
    On now
Previous articleThe Warm-Up: Carragher's Werner warning as United count cost of coronavirus
Next articleAFC Champions League Fixtures