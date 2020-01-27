FA Cup fifth round draw
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Following is the draw for the FA Cup fifth round made on Monday: Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Following is the draw for the FA Cup
fifth round made on Monday:
Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City
Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United
Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City
Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United
Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Portsmouth v Bournemouth/Arsenal
(Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)