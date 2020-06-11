Football

FA Cup final to be renamed in honour of Heads Up campaign

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 11 (Reuters) - The final of this season's FA Cup, scheduled for Aug.

1, will be known as the Heads Up FA Cup Final in honour of the Heads Up mental health campaign, England's Football Association said on Thursday.

The FA said the knockout competition's lead partner Emirates had agreed to donate its title to the campaign, which was launched during this season's Community Shield.

"We are happy and honoured to donate our use of the FA Cup title, and use this platform to raise awareness for such an important cause," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of Emirates Airline and Group, said in a statement.

Professional soccer in England has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the FA Cup is set to resume in June.

The quarter-finals have been earmarked for June 27-28 with the semi-finals scheduled for July 18-19.

Manchester City are the defending champions, having defeated Watford 6-0 in last year's final. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

What's On

