FA Cup matches to be delayed by a minute for mental health awareness

The 'Take a Minute' initiative is in partnership with the FA's Heads Up campaign and Public Health England's Every Mind Matters programme.

"Whilst delaying kick-off times by 60 seconds is a simple idea, it provides a powerful platform for us and our Heads Up charity partners to deliver a really important message on mental health," FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said in a statement.

The move will affect matches from Jan. 3-6. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )