Football

FA Cup news - Carlo Ancelotti: Everton lost to the 'best team in the world' in Manchester City

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was "'sad" but "proud of his players" after they lost 2-0 at home to to Manchester City - who he described as currently "the best team in the world" - in the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup on Saturday

00:00:50, 42 minutes ago