FA Cup reaction - Leicester City 'deserved' semi-final victory over Southampton - Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers felt his side deserved their 1-0 win over Southampton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday. Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game at Wembley Stadium, which welcomed 4,000 spectators as part of a series of Covid test events. The 'Foxes', who have never won the competition, advanced to their first FA Cup final since 1969.

00:00:27, 13 hours ago