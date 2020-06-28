FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United v Chelsea, Arsenal v Manchester City

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Cesar Azpilicueta square up during Manchester United's clash with Chelsea in February.

Manchester United will face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the FA Cup while Arsenal host holders Manchester City.

United beat Norwich City 2-1 in extra-time on Saturday courtesy of a late Harry Maguire strike and will face Chelsea, who overcame a sluggish start against Leicester on Sunday to win 1-0.

Arsenal beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the early match on Sunday and will face Manchester City after they eased past Newcastle 2-0 at St James' Park in the final tie of the round.

Football Napoli claim fifth win in a row by beating SPAL 23 MINUTES AGO

The semi-finals will be played over the weekend of 18-19 July at Wembley.

Football Muriel long-range shots give Atalanta another win 33 MINUTES AGO