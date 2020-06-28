Football

FA Cup semi-final draw

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday:

Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Manchester City or Newcastle Utd

Football

Holders City cruise past Newcastle into FA Cup semis

39 MINUTES AGO

Matches will be played at Wembley on July 18-19 (Reporting by Martyn Herman)

Play Icon
Football

Players take knee during national anthem as NWSL kicks off return of US sport

AN HOUR AGO
Football

FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United v Chelsea, Arsenal v Manchester City

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On