FA Cup semi-final draw

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday:
Manchester United v Chelsea
Arsenal v Manchester City or Newcastle Utd
Matches will be played at Wembley on July 18-19 (Reporting by Martyn Herman)
