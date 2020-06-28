FA Cup semi-final draw

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday:

Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Manchester City or Newcastle Utd

Matches will be played at Wembley on July 18-19 (Reporting by Martyn Herman)

