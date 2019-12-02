FA Cup third round draw
Dec 2 (Reuters) - Following is the draw for the FA Cup third round made on Monday: Leicester City v Wigan Athletic QPR v Swansea Fulham v Aston Villa Chelsea v Nottingham Forest Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion Rochdale/Boston United v Newcastle United Cardiff City v Forest Green Rovers/Carlisle United Oxford United v Exeter City
Ties to be played Jan. 3-6
(Compiled by Rik Sharma)