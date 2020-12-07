The Football Association has opened investigations after fans of Millwall and Colchester booed as players took a knee ahead of their weekend games.

The games – Millwall faced Derby at the Den and Colchester took on Grimsby Town at the JobServe Community Stadium - were among the first matches to see a return of supporters to stadiums since the start of the UK's Covid-19 restrictions in March.

Players throughout English football have been taking a knee since July in support of the Black Lives Matter movement - although not any political groupings under that banner.

However, as the players took the knee ahead of the respective kick offs, loud booing was heard at both The Den and the JobServe Community Stadium.

The FA has now said that it has opened investigations into both incidents.

“The FA can confirm that investigations are underway into crowd-related incidents at both The Den and JobServe Community Stadium on Saturday 5 December 2020,” read a statement on the FA’s website.

“Observations have been sought from all of the relevant parties and they will have until Thursday 10 December 2020 to provide their respective responses.”

With additional reporting from Reuters

