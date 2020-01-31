FA Women's Super League Preview: All eyes on top of the table clash

Last weekend saw the teams tussle in the FA Women’s Cup and the finalists of the Continental Tyres League Cup were decided mid-week but it’s back to the league with a bang as Manchester City host Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the action.

Manchester City v Arsenal

Sunday, 2pm, Academy Stadium

It’s tight at the top of the table and all eyes will be on Manchester as City and Arsenal face off for the second time in a week.

The reigning champions were the victors in the mid-week Conti Cup semi-final beating the Citizens thanks to goals from Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk.

Joe Montemurro’s side will be hoping to transfer that form to the league after they lost 4-1 at the hands of Chelsea last time out.

While City, who sit top on goal difference, will want to give Nick Cushing the right send off as he takes charge of his final game.

Liverpool v Birmingham City

Sunday, 12pm, Prenton Park

In contrast, two sides at the wrong end of the table will be battling it out at Prenton Park.

Liverpool clinched their first league win of the season last time out with a 1-0 victory away at fellow strugglers Bristol City.

Birmingham are on a poor run of form in the league having lost their last three games albeit to Arsenal, Reading and Man City, respectively.

But both teams will be buoyed by their victories in the FA Cup and be hoping to restart a run of form.

Chelsea v West Ham United

Sunday, 2pm, Kingsmeadow

High-flying Chelsea are the team in form, but can anyone stop them?

The Blues host West Ham United this weekend, and Kingsmeadow will be a tough test for the Hammers.

Emma Hayes’ side beat Arsenal 4-1 in their last WSL encounter and booked their place in the Conti Cup final mid-week against that opposition.

Meanwhile, West Ham were dumped out of the FA Cup by the Gunners, but they were victorious in their last league outing beating Brighton 2-1.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton

Sunday, 2pm, Peoples Pension Stadium

Two teams with inconsistent form come face to face as Everton travel to Brighton.

The Toffees sit fifth in the league with a 3-1 victory over Reading their last triumph in the league.

Whereas, Brighton lost to West Ham. Two late goals from the Hammers was Brighton's undoing and they are just three points above bottom-placed side Bristol.

Reading v Manchester United

Sunday, 2pm, Adams Park

It’s fourth plays sixth in what could be a close contest.

A convincing 5-0 win over London City Lionesses in the FA Cup has put Reading in good stead ahead of Manchester United coming to town.

While Casey Stoney’s side lost out in the semi-finals of the Conti Cup mid-week and will be hoping that loss spurs them on to a positive result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur v Bristol City

Sunday, 2pm, The Hive

Bristol sit bottom of the pile in the WSL with one win to their name.

But Tanya Oxtoby’s team travel to Tottenham this weekend with a win against Durham under their belt in the FA Cup.

Seventh-placed Spurs lost to Man United last time out in the league but bounced back with a 5-0 thrashing of Barnsley in the cup.

Sportsbeat 2020