FA writes to WSL clubs saying season will end early - report

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 20 (Reuters) - The English Football Association has written to Women's Super League (WSL) and Women's Championship clubs informing them that the season is being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, though top-flight men's teams were given permission to resume training in small groups this week.

Manchester City were top of the WSL table, one point ahead of second-placed Chelsea, with Liverpool bottom when matches were suspended. Aston Villa were six points clear at the top of the Women's Championship.

Sky said the decision to end the season was taken following talks between the FA and the clubs, who have been asked to decide how they want the final league positions to be decided.

One option is to use a weighted points-per-game system that would result in Villa being promoted to the WSL and Liverpool relegated, the report added.

The second option uses a similar system, except there will be no relegation from the WSL. Villa would be promoted from the Championship and the WSL would expand to 13 teams next season.

In both scenarios, Chelsea would become champions.

However, the clubs could decide to declare the season null and void, which has already been done for everything below the top two tiers of women's football.

The FA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

What's On (3)

