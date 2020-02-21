FA WSL Preview: Chelsea and City tussle for top spot

With 1992 goals scored so far, the 2000th goal milestone could well be reached this weekend with ten sides in league action, the drama continuing at both ends of the table.

Manchester City v Chelsea

Sunday, 2pm, Academy Stadium

Playing away in the Women's Super League isn't usually a problem for Chelsea but this weekend's trip to Manchester City is the one they'll be looking forward to least.

City are the only side they have visited in the competition without ever winning, but Chelsea will be hoping their switch in head coach from Nick Cushing to Alan Mahon could also mean a change in their fortunes.

If they are to take the three points in Manchester, all eyes will be on number nine Beth England, who set a record by scoring in eight consecutive WSL appearances last time out. Everton v Manchester United

Sunday, 12:30pm, Walton Hall Park

Manchester United have won all three meetings against Everton in all competitions, scoring three goals on every occasion.

Lauren James and Katie Zelem have scored in all three, and the former is one to watch in particular.

The 18-year old forward has six goals so far this season, chasing down Georgia Stanway's record (10) for the most goals scored by a teenager in a single campaign.

The talk of the Toffees is Chloe Kelly. The 21-year-old striker, who was called up to England's She Believes Cup squad earlier this week, has scored the opening goal on four different occasions this campaign. Birmingham v Bristol City

Sunday, 2pm, Solihull Moors

Beating Birmingham could be the best chance Bristol City have for survival this season.

Struggling Bristol have scored just one goal in their last eight WSL games but will be comforted by the fact that Birmingham have only put five past their opposition this season.

Tanya Oxtoby's Bristol have given more starts to teenagers than any other side in the league this campaign — five — and Sunday could be the perfect time for them to step up. Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 2pm, The People's Pension Stadium

Tottenham emerged 1-0 winners last time out against Brighton courtesy of a Victoria Williams own goal and will be hoping for another three points to keep pace with the top four.

But form is not in their favour, Juan Amoros and Karen Hills' side only winning two of their last nine games.

The signing of Arsenal defender Emma Mitchell has provided them with some unexpected attacking returns, though, the Scotland international scoring twice in her first three starts for the club. West Ham v Liverpool

Sunday, 3pm, Rush Green Stadium

It's been another difficult season for West Ham who are without a win in three, but what better chance to pick up three points than facing the struggling Liverpool at home?

The Reds, who only sit above bottom-placed Bristol City on goal difference, are looking to record back-to-back away wins for the first time since October 2018 when they make the trip to East London. Arsenal and Reading will not be in league action this weekend after their league fixture was rescheduled to allow the Gunners to play their FA Cup fifth round tie with Lewes.

