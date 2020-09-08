- Makes Portugal debut in 1-0 friendly win over Kazakhstan in August 2003.

- Selected for Portugal's squad at Euro 2004, which the country hosted. He scores his first international goal in their opening game, a 2-1 defeat to Greece. Helps Portugal to the final, scoring again in the semi-final against the Netherlands, before they lose to the Greeks.

- Makes his World Cup debut at the 2006 finals in Germany. Scores in the 2-0 win over Iran and helps Portugal reach the semi-finals where they lose to France.

-Helps Portugal reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2008, scoring in the 3-1 win over the Czech Republic.

- Portugal are eliminated from the 2010 World Cup by Spain in the last 16 and Ronaldo spits at a television cameraman as he walks off the pitch. Finishes with one goal, in the 7-0 win over North Korea.

- Helps Portugal to the Euro 2012 semi-finals, where they are again knocked out by Spain, this time on penalties. Ronaldo is listed as the last of the five penalty-takers but does not get to take his kick as Portugal have already lost by then. Finishes the tournament with three goals.

-Scores a hat-trick in a World Cup qualifying playoff against Sweden that gives Portugal a 3-2 win that takes them to the following year's finals in Brazil.

- In March 2014 overtakes Pauleta’s tally of 47 goals to become Portugal’s record scorer.

- Ronaldo arrives at the World Cup on the back of a knee injury and looks off-colour. Portugal lose their opening game 4-0 to Germany and go out in the group stage. He scores once, in the 2-1 win over Ghana.

- Helps Portugal to win Euro 2016, their first major trophy. After missing a penalty in a 0-0 draw against Austria, Ronaldo scores twice as they draw 3-3 with Hungary to squeeze into the knockout stage. He also scores in the semi-final win over Wales.

He has to go off injured after 25 minutes of the final against France after tackle by Dimitri Payet and spends extra time on the touch-line galvanising his team mates as they win 1-0.

- Scores 15 goals in 2018 World Cup qualifiers as Portugal top their group.

- Scores a hat-trick in their opening 2018 World Cup game against Spain, including an 88th-minute free kick to draw 3-3, and becomes the fourth player to score in four World Cups. Nets his 85th international goal against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time top international goalscorer but misses a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Iran. Portugal lose to Uruguay in the last 16.

- Scores a hat-trick against Switzerland as he helps Portugal win another trophy, the inaugural Nations League, in 2019.

-Scores four goals in a 5-1 Euro qualifying win away to Lithuania in October 2019. Scores three more, his ninth international hat-trick, in the return match one month later and takes his Portugal tally to 99 with a late goal in the 2-0 win in Luxembourg which books Portugal's place at Euro 2020.

-Scores twice in a 2-0 win away to Sweden in the Nations League group stage to become only the second male player to score over 100 international goals after Iran's Ali Daei (109). (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

