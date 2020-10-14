Jefferson Lerma put Colombia ahead after seven minutes when he took advantage of poor marking to steal in at the far post and head home a deep cross from the right.

A penalty from Arturo Vidal after 38 minutes and an opportunist goal from Alexis Sanchez three minutes before halftime then put Chile in the driving seat.

Football Neymar hat-trick helps Brazil to 4-2 win over Peru 2 HOURS AGO

But Falcao was on hand in a packed penalty box to clip a shot from Johan Mojica into the net and give Colombia a deserved share of the points.

Chile, who conceded a late goal against Uruguay to lose their opener 2-1, are on one point alongside Peru in the 10-team South American group, ahead of only Venezuela and Bolivia.

The next round of matches takes place from Nov. 12-17, with Chile at home to Peru and then away in Venezuela. Colombia host Uruguay and then travel to face Ecuador. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football 'Never in doubt': League Cup match sets Scottish shootout record 2 HOURS AGO