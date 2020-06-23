Football

Fans deal with new normal as Premier League football returns

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
BySportsbeat
33 minutes ago

Football is back in our lives – just not as we know it.

From empty stadiums to artificial crowd noises, the beautiful game may have lost some of its shine due to COVID-19 but fans across the country haven't cared one bit, according to new research.

For some, this weekend marked the very first time they haven't watched their team alongside thousands of others in the stands.

Football

Premier League Standings

37 MINUTES AGO

And with a new normal to contend with, supporters found new ways to watch and share the highs and lows that football has to offer.

All Premier League and Championship teams in England have now returned to action, with record-breaking coverage across Sky Sports, BT Sport and the BBC allowing fans to take in every moment.

With pubs and stadiums still closed to the public, free-to-view options meant that even more could tune in at home, with the Merseyside derby between Everton and league leaders Liverpool among the games available for all to see on Sky Sports' free Pick channel.

The BBC also revelled in their own slice of history, with Saturday evening's game between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, their first top-flight contest since the Premier League's inception in 1992.

And with fans unable to join friends for the big game, research from Smart Energy GB showed that 46 per cent of them said they relied on technology more than usual in an attempt to recreate a good viewing atmosphere.

On average, each fan used two devices while watching a game – with some 45 per cent of the 2,000 people surveyed taking in the action on a wide-screen TV.

Away from the box, Zoom calls have become all the rage for families, friends and colleagues keeping in touch during lockdown – and football fans were no different, with one in six supporters using video calls to debate the game as it took place.

Sheffield United's ‘goal' that wasn't given against Aston Villa in the opening fixture would have certainly had fans raging, with almost one in three keeping in touch with their fellow fans over the phone to discuss the key moments.

For a quarter of fans, putting on the kettle for a good old cuppa was a staple part of their viewing experience – while nearly one in ten switched on the blender for a Premier League-inspired cocktail for their refreshment of choice.

But it's not all about those who do want to watch the game, with 22 per cent electing to watch TV in another room while 16 per cent streamed Netflix on a laptop instead.

Games consoles, DIY, baking and mowing the lawn also proved popular alternatives – proving that not everyone was over the moon with football's return to centre stage.

With people spending more time at home due to lockdown, energy consumption is unsurprisingly on the up with one in five respondents admitting they were a little worried about their increased usage.

But being able to monitor energy use with a smart meter installed by individual energy suppliers, it's not all doom and gloom in the bid to tighten the purse strings.

Better still, credit can be checked and topped up remotely thanks to a smart prepay tariff – allowing customers with a prepay meter to stay on the sofa and remain glued to the match.

"The Premier League is finally back and although fans are unable to enter stadiums, every game is available to view on television, which brings about a greater reliance on TVs, laptops and smart devices as people try to recreate that matchday atmosphere you get nowhere else but on the terraces," said Smart Energy GB's Robert Cheesewright.

"Increased energy use during the COVID crisis has meant an increase in bills for many households, but there is a simple way to stay in control and that is by getting a smart meter installed.

"In a time where people are using more energy at home than usual, even when watching the football, it's important to keep an eye on your consumption.

"Not only do smart meters allow you to see your energy use in near real time so you can manage it more easily, they are helping to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and integrate more renewable power into our electricity system.

"So, while you're cheering on your beloved team to victory, and messaging your friends about that last-minute overhead kick equaliser, your smart meter will make sure your energy usage lasts way beyond the final whistle."

Football

Premier League Results

42 MINUTES AGO
Football

Heat and packed fixture list forces Conte to rotate

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Atletico see off Levante for third win on the bounce

3 MINUTES AGO
Football

Long-suffering Liverpool fans get ready to celebrate league title

26 MINUTES AGO
Football

Leicester held to goalless draw by Brighton

32 MINUTES AGO
Football

Premier League Top Scorers

32 MINUTES AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Why on earth not?’ – Koulibaly would make Liverpool unstoppable

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Justin Kluivert offered to Arsenal in swap deal – Euro Papers

00:01:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero injury 'doesn't look good'

00:00:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Unacceptable' - Pep Guardiola and Sean Dyche condemn 'White Lives Matter' plane

00:01:02
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

YESTERDAY AT 14:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

21/06/2020 AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

20/06/2020 AT 17:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

The Warm-Up: Jose’s bought a Matic; the Lionesses roar; long-range own goals are lovely

30/07/2017 AT 20:47
Finland Rally

Tanak takes early Rally Finland lead

27/07/2017 AT 19:02
View more

What's On

Previous articlePremier League Standings
Next articlePremier League Top Scorers