Fans dress as British icons for all-English Europa League final in Baku

Ahead of an all-English Europa League final, football fans descended on host city Baku dressed as British icons such as Harry Potter, The Beatles and Paddington Bear.

The match between Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal was cause for creativity as some fans donned bearskins and formed a marching brass band in the style of British royal guards.

Doppelgangers for Sherlock Holmes, Charlie Chaplin and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury were also in attendance in Azerbaijan, as well as William Shakespeare and James Bond.

The London rivals go head-to-head at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday evening at 8pm – midnight local time – with Maurizio Sarri and Unai Emery both looking to end their first seasons in English football with silverware.