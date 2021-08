Football

Hugs, flares and photos – The day Lionel Messi landed to start new chapter at PSG

Lionel Messi bid a tearful farwell to Barcelona and travelled to Paris to sign a Paris Saint-Germain contract on Tuesday. The 34-year-old Argentina star signed a two-year deal with the option for a third season after leaving Barcelona. Messi’s arrival gives PSG formidable attacking options as he links up with France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar.

00:04:00, 32 minutes ago