Football

Fans flock in as Partizan sink Red Star to reach Serbian Cup final

ByReuters
14 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

By Zoran Milosavljevic

BELGRADE, June 10 (Reuters) - Holders Partizan Belgrade beat bitter city rivals Red Star 1-0 on Wednesday to reach the Serbian Cup final as fans were allowed to attend games in unrestricted numbers for the first time since the coronavirus halted soccer in the Balkan nation in mid-March.

A near-capacity 25,000 crowd turned out for a tense Belgrade derby in a familiar atmosphere at Partizan's stadium as both sets of fans lit flares and taunted each other, with Bibras Natcho settling the match in the 58th minute.

CORRECTED-Soccer-Rayo win second half against Albacete in bizarre return for Spanish football

2 HOURS AGO

Natcho's close-range shot trickled through Red Star keeper Milan Borjan's arms into the net after dazzling footwork from striker Umar Sadiq, who left his marker flat-footed and squared the ball to the Israeli midfielder.

Sadiq was a handful all evening for Red Star's defenders, running past them almost at will and only a string of good saves from Borjan denied the towering Nigerian a goal.

Vojvodina Novi Sad won 1-0 at Cukaricki Belgrade earlier in the day to reach the final on June 24 when they will face Partizan.

Vojvodina, who won the Cup in 2014, advanced after Nemanja Covic turned in a Nikola Drincic cross in the 31st minute.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Frankfurt players display '#blacklivesmatter' on game shirts

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Arsenal lose to Brentford in friendly, one week before Man City match

2 HOURS AGO
