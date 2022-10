Football

Fans hold vigil in Jakarta after deadly stampede at football match in Indonesia stadium disaster

Hundreds gathered in a square in Jakarta on Sunday following the deaths of 125 people at a football match, triggered by police firing tear gas into the stadium. Footage showed people chanting and setting up candlelight vigils in the square, as well as chanting and holding football scarves. The vigil came after similar demonstrations elsewhere in the city.

00:01:34, 29 minutes ago