Brazil’s match with Argentina in World Cup qualifying descended into a farce after Brazilian health officials appeared on the pitch during the game – apparently in an attempt to force four opposition players to isolate.

Covid rules in Brazil state that arrivals from the UK must quarantine for 14 days, prompting the country’s health regulator Anvisa to demand the immediate isolate of four players before kick-off.

Although the four players were not named, Emi Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Emi Buendia play for Premier League clubs. Brazil were without all their Premier League stars.

Health officials arrived on the side of the pitch just minutes after the game started, prompting its suspension. Argentina quickly disappeared down the tunnel as Neymar among the Brazil players were pictured remonstrating with the officials.

It was not immediately clear whether the match would conclude.

More to follow.

