Farke left with limited options as Norwich injuries mount

Norwich will be without defenders Christoph Zimmermann and Max Aarons, who are injured for the short term, while centre back Timm Klose will not return to action until next year due to knee ligament damage sustained in the League Cup last month.

"Christoph's out until January. Although he hasn't got problems with his ligaments in his ankle there is a problem with his foot," Farke told reporters.

"It's a complicated injury and at one time we thought it would be really serious. He doesn't need surgery but he will need to wear a boot.

"Timm doesn't need surgery but that won't reduce his time out sadly. We think it is nine months, maybe one or two less. (Aarons) will be out until the international break due to an ankle injury and his foot is still in a boot."

Farke confirmed neither of his centre backs Ben Godfrey and Grant Hanley would start against City while veteran goalkeeper Tim Krul is a doubt with an elbow injury.

"Ben Godfrey came back with a groin strain from international duty and is a major doubt," Farke added. "It will be a short-term decision with Ben.

"Grant Hanley is available from the bench. He is back on the training pitch today and he could play 20 or 30 minutes."

Norwich will also be without midfielders Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull while winger Onel Hernandez remains sidelined with a knee injury.

"Mario has a calf strain and isn't available for tomorrow," Farke said. "Moritz hasn't trained for two weeks and also isn't available due to fluid on his calf.

"Tom damaged his ligaments against West Ham and won't be back until the next international break (in mid-October).

"These injuries are so unlucky. We cannot complain too much, we won't cry. It's tricky, but we will try to search for some solutions."