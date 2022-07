Football

'Faster and more accurate' - FIFA confirm semi-automatic offsides to be used at Qatar WC

FIFA has announced that semi-automated offside technology will be used at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starting in November. The technology, which was demonstrated in 2019 after a "very thorough" consultation and testing process, has already been trialled at the FIFA Arab Cup and Club World Cup last year.

00:03:40, 9 hours ago