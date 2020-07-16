FC Sochi to miss match after nine test positive for coronavirus

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russian top-flight team FC Sochi are set to miss their next match after nine people at the club tested positive for the COVID-19, the league said on Thursday.

The Russian Premier League did not say whether the cases had been recorded among players or team staff.

Sochi, currently 12th in the 16-team league, had been scheduled to play 14th-placed Tambov on Thursday.

The Russian Premier League resumed the season last month after having halted action in mid-March to contain the virus. A few matches have since been cancelled after outbreaks were reported at certain clubs.

Russia has recorded 752,797 cases of the virus, the fourth highest in the world. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Christian Radnedge)

