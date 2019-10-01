Felix and Partey give Atletico the points in Moscow

The Portugal international broke the deadlock early in the second half of a tight game, sliding to the floor to knock the ball in on the rebound after his first shot had been parried by the hosts' goalkeeper Guilherme.

Thomas Partey doubled Atletico's lead 10 minutes later, knocking a ball from Diego Costa into the net after a lovely chipped pass from Felix, who became the fourth-most expensive player of all-time when he joined from Benfica in July.

The win took Atletico into second place in the group on four points, the same number as leaders Juventus who beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 and have a better goal difference. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)