A Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 100th minute earned Manchester United the most dramatic of 3-2 victories at Brighton, who hit the woodwork a record five times at the Amex and still somehow lost.

Brighton were much the better side in the first half and, after hitting the woodwork three times, they got themselves in front, with United conceding a second penalty in as many games, dispatched with an audacious Panenka by Neal Maupay.

However, United levelled just 194 seconds later, with Lewis Dunk putting through his own net and, after United survived another scare when referee Chris Kavanagh overturned his decision to award Brighton another penalty, Marcus Rashford raced clear to score a fantastic second for United in the 55th minute to complete the turnaround.

Trossard then sealed the perfect woodwork hat-trick as he hit the crossbar, before Solly March looked like he had snatched a point at the death, only for United to be awarded a penalty by the VAR, after the full time whistle had blown, with Fernandes settling the most enthralling of counters 10 minutes into added time.

Marcus Rashford had given United a 2-1 lead Image credit: Getty Images

Brighton’s energy caused United all kinds of problems early on, with Trossard seeing two fine strikes coming out off either post, before an Adam Webster looping header hit the top of the crossbar.

Trying to respond to their surprise defeat in their season opener against Crystal Palace last week, United were sluggish in the extreme, and a clumsy tackle from Fernandes on the impressive Tariq Lamptey saw United concede a penalty for the second successive game, with the uber-confident Maupay doing the rest.

A below-par Paul Pogba then thought he had conceded another penalty when he bundled Aaron Connolly to the floor, but VAR decided Connolly had made the first contact and the decision was overturned.

Rashford then took centre stage as he raced clear, twisted and turned, before firing his first league goal of the season, only for normal service to resume: Brighton raining in shots on the United goal.

It looked like it wasn’t going to be Brighton’s day, until March arrived at the back post, unmarked, to head home in the 95th minute, before United went straight down the other end and won a corner.

Harry Maguire headed for goal, the ball seemed to flick Maupay’s arm, but the referee blew for full time. However, in something beyond Fergie Time, Kavanagh pointed to the spot after advice from the VAR, and Fernandes, in nerveless fashion, did the rest. What a game.

