Fernandes can play same role as Scholes, Veron: Solskjaer

Fernandes, who joined United last month for an initial fee of 55 million euros ($59.64 million), scored a penalty in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win over Watford while his passes led to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood's goals.

United have struggled for a creative spark in midfield this season with record signing Paul Pogba injured for much of it, and Solskjaer says Portugal midfielder Fernandes can step up in the Frenchman's absence.

"Bruno has come in to be a very important player... now we've got the number 10 or attacking midfielder nailed down. Hopefully, he'll keep fit and keep producing performances," Solskjaer told the British media.

"He's similar to Veron and Scholes ... we've needed that type of player. He knows he's here to play. One of the good things about him is he takes risks with the ball, like Veron."

Victory lifted United to fifth on 41 points from 27 games, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

They travel to Everton on Sunday after hosting Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday. The first leg ended 1-1.

