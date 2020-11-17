The current system, which involves the use of dotted lines to determine whether a player is offside, has come under fire following a string of controversial calls in Europe's top leagues.

In a bid to improve the system, FIFA said companies would be provided with "anonymised datasets" of offside decisions based on which they should present possible solutions.

Football La Liga slashes wage cap by 610 million euros for 2020-21 season AN HOUR AGO

FIFA also said that three technology providers have expressed an interest in developing semi-automated technology to improve the review process for offside incidents.

"The aim of this development phase is to further improve the algorithms of the systems based on a collection of datasets from hundreds of different offside incidents," the governing body said.

FIFA also said it discussed the development of the VAR "light" concept, which aims to create more affordable technology which can be implemented at all levels of the game. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

transfers Barca and Inter battle to sign Liverpool player - Euro Papers AN HOUR AGO