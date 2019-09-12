FIFA bans former Paraguayan football president for life

"The investigation proceedings against Mr Napout referred to bribery schemes during the period from 2012 to 2015 in relation to his role in awarding contracts to companies for the media and marketing rights to (South American Football Confederation) CONMEBOL competitions," FIFA said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Toby Davis)