FIFA bans former South Sudan FA chief Alei for 10 years

Along with the ban, which comes into immediate effect, former FIFA standing committee member Alei was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($499,000).

"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent ethics committee has found Mr Chabour Goc Alei... guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds, as well as having offered gifts or benefits, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics," FIFA said in a statement.

"The investigation... was related to misappropriation of FIFA Financial Assistance Programme and FIFA Goal Programme funds received by SSFA during the 2014 and 2015 period, and to payments made to football officials and other individuals."

FIFA said Alei had breached article 28 of FIFA's Code of Ethics which relates to misappropriation of funds and article 20 which relates to offering and accepting gifts or other benefits.

