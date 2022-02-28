MONDAY’S BIG STORIES

Football does its bit – in the main

On a sporting weekend filled with tributes, statements and poignant moments amid the suffering in Ukraine, perhaps the most remembered will be compatriots Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko embracing some 2,000 miles from a homeland that is under attack.

It was a reminder that footballers can’t simply stick to football, that sport can’t avoid ‘politics’, and that the magnitude of this crisis goes well beyond one nation. There will be sceptics out there criticising what they may deem as empty gestures at stadia on the other side of Europe, but there can be no denying English football in the main used its platform to get a message across this weekend, including ahead of one of the biggest games in its calendar.

But beyond the images at Wembley and an emotional Zinchenko briefly hugging and speaking with Mykolenko at Goodison Park, perhaps the weekend will also be remembered for the lack of action from the sport’s governing body and the lack of words from the club that were recently crowned world champions.

FIFA took all weekend to respond to an immensely brave and selfless (given the circumstances), unified stance from Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden – who are all refusing to play Russia in upcoming World Cup qualifiers – and it then took the Polish and Swedish FA mere moments to voice their dissatisfaction with the response.

Russia has been ordered by FIFA to play under the guise of the Football Union of Russia (“ouch”), in neutral territory, and without the use of their flag or anthem. These measures were deemed “totally unacceptable” by the Polish FA, who quite understandably do not want to play against Russia full stop. FIFA’s “ongoing dialogue” suggests they could yet remove Russia from the competition, a move that would seemingly be welcomed by the majority, but their soft punishment has been widely slammed.

And then you have Chelsea, publishing a statement from their owner on the eve of a League Cup final. For the club to then go and publish a pitiful follow-up statement the next morning tells you all you need to know. Roman Abramovich handed the “stewardship” of Chelsea to trustees of the club’s charitable foundation, announcing this in a 110-word statement that failed to address Russia’s invasion.

Chelsea then added the following on Sunday morning: “The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Yeah. That’s it. That’s the statement. A club under the spotlight more than most producing an afterthought on their website after their owner’s move is likened to that of Mr Burns and his nuclear power plant.

Chelsea’s players and fans may have shown their support for Ukraine at Wembley yesterday, but it seems their owner – which he very much remains – will hide behind brief, “cowardly” statements while covering his own back.

Kepa over world’s best keeper

After VAR calls this way and that and some big saves too, it went down to a shootout which Caoimhín Kelleher was kept in for but Edouard Mendy was shifted aside for Kepa Arrizabalaga – a move which spectacularly backfired as Kepa blazed his penalty over for Liverpool to win 11-10.

"We did it before with Kepa,” Tuchel added. “He is slightly better in penalty saving and that is why I made the decision. Sometimes these things can turn against you but you make them when they need to be made, not after when people can judge you.”

Perhaps that will be the end of the Kepa experiment though. And when Mendy has just won an Africa Cup of Nations final on penalties, making a save to help Senegal end their wait for glory, it would perhaps have been best to stick with the man dubbed The Best at FIFA’s recent awards. Hindsight, eh.

IN OTHER NEWS

Bielsa sacked

As the weeks have gone by and the results have come in, it has been almost mystifying to see Leeds United still somehow floating above the relegation zone. That may not last much longer, however.

They are the Premier League's most out of form team having picked up one point in their last six games, conceding 21 goals in the process, and that has proved too costly a run for a man whose position would have perhaps been safe had it not been for the manner of the defeats.

A 4-0 after a 6-0 after a 4-2 after a 3-0 – and that is that for Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds , an immensely popular head coach who will fondly be remembered for taking the club back up to the Premier League.

Bielsa went above and beyond the role of Leeds boss, he will go down as an icon of the city, but there will be no pitchside bucket in the fight against relegation. Instead, it would appear Jesse Marsch is the man tasked with saving Leeds. The announcement could even be today, and it is undoubtedly a daunting role for the former US head coach who lasted just 21 games at RB Leipzig.

IN THE CHANNELS

Impossible, unless you wear blue, not to be delighted for Caoimhín Kelleher, whose journey from striker to goalkeeper to scoring the winning penalty at Wembley is quite remarkable!

COMING UP

A fairly quiet evening on the football front. There's West Brom taking on Swansea in the Championship and a splattering of European games. Tomorrow - midweek FA Cup!

