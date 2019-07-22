FIFA hands life ban to former Botswana official for match fixing
July 22 (Reuters) - Former Botswana Football Association general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele has been banned for life by world soccer body FIFA for accepting bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches.
FIFA said in a statement on Monday that the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee had also imposed a fine of 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,952.82). ($1 = 0.9813 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, Editing by William Maclean)
