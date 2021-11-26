FIFA president Gianni Infantino has accused organisations like UEFA of being scared of plans to make the World Cup an event which takes place every two years.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now the head of global football development at the global governing body, is behind the proposal - which does not have the backing of European clubs and organisations, or South America’s CONMEBOL.

Infantino was speaking at the Confederation of African Football congress, where African countries expressed their support for a biennial World Cup.

Premier League clubs are unanimously against the idea and a report this week, compiled by consultancies KPMG and FTI's Delta Partners and seen by Reuters , claims domestic leagues and UEFA would lose £6.7bn per season if the tournament changes to being held every two years.

FIFA’s own study claims fans are in favour of more frequent World Cups, and Infantino believes the associations and clubs with the greatest power are afraid of a change to the status quo.

“Those who are against it are those at the top. It happens in every sector of life when there are reforms and changes, those who are at the top don't want anything to change because they are at the top,” said Infantino.

They are afraid maybe that if something changes, their leadership position is at risk.

“We understand that and we compliment and applaud them for having been so successful in reaching the top. This is fantastic, and they are an example for everyone.

“But at the same time, we cannot close the door, we need to keep the door open, we need to give hope and opportunities.”

Wenger has hinted his proposals to reform the international calendar could be tweaked, to allow countries to get together more regularly throughout the season.

