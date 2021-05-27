Football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino kept 'meeting a secret' with Super League - La Liga president Javier Tebas

FIFA president Gianni Infantino should not have hidden any meetings he had with Super League clubs from UEFA and the affected competitions, La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Thursday. The head of the Spanish top flight remains convinced Infantino played a part in the discussions which ultimately led to the foundation of the Super League by 12 clubs last month.

