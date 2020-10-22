FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday he is not interested in a European Super League amid reports that some elite clubs were in talks to set up a breakaway competition with the backing of the global football body.

In an interview published by German-language newspaper Aargauer Zeitung and other regional Swiss media, Infantino said FIFA was focused on the success of the revamped Club World Cup, which will feature 24 teams and be held for the first time in China in 2022.

Football Soccer-Dortmund eye Ruhr derby win to bounce back from European flop AN HOUR AGO

"As FIFA president, I'm interested in the Club World Cup, not the Super league," said Infantino.

"For me, it's not about Bayern Munich against Liverpool, but Bayern against Boca Juniors.

"Liverpool have 180 million fans worldwide. Flamengo have 40 million fans and 39 million of them are in Brazil. Liverpool have maybe 5 million fans in England and 175 million fans around the world," he added.

"I want clubs from outside Europe to have global appeal in the future. That's my vision: to have 50 clubs and 50 national teams who can become world champions."

Football FIFA President Infantino not interested in European Super League AN HOUR AGO