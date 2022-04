Football

FIFA president Gianni Infantino takes part in exhibition tournament ahead of World Cup 2022 draw in Qatar

FIFA president Gianni Infantino takes part in an exhibition tournament ahead of the World Cup 2022 draw in Qatar. Andrea Pirlo, Youri Djorkaeff and other football legends lined up alongside Infantino to take part in the exhibition tournament in Doha on Thursday ahead of the draw for the 2022 World Cup finals.

00:01:59, an hour ago