FIFA has confirmed that president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for Covid-19 and will undergo at least 10 days of self-isolation.

With cases of the virus surging across Europe, the FIFA president is experiencing mild symptoms and that his contacts have also been advised to go into self-isolation.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino tests positive for coronavirus," a statement read.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days.

"All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.

"FIFA sincerely wishes President Infantino a speedy recovery."

Infantino is far from the first prominent footballing figure to contract Covid-19, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Mikel Arteta having also tested positive since the start of the pandemic.