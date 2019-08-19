Getty Images
Messi, Zlatan among Puskas Award nominees
FIFA have announced the 10-goal shortlist for the 2019 Puskas Award, with Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both featuring.
Messi’s chip against Real Betis and Ibrahimovic’s acrobatic strikes against Toronto FC make the shortcut.
Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend is also on the shortlist for his thunderous volley against Manchester City last season.
Fans can vote for their favourite goal of the year here
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the 2018 vote for his strike against Everton at Anfield - the decision was met with derision in a year where Gareth Bale scored a spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Liverpool.
Full list of 2019 Puskas Award nominees
- Matheus Cunha (BRA) - Bayer Leverkusen v RB Leipzig [Bundesliga] (6 April 2019)
- Zlatan Ibrahimović (SWE) - Toronto FC v LA Galaxy [MLS] (15 September 2018)
- Lionel Messi (ARG) - Real Betis v FC Barcelona [La Liga] (17 March 2019)
- Ajara Nchout (CMR) - Cameroon v New Zealand [FIFA Women’s World Cup] (20 June 2019)
- Fabio Quagliarella (ITA) - Sampdoria v Napoli [Serie A] (2 September 2018)
- Juan Fernando Quintero (COL) - River Plate v Racing Club [Argentinian Superliga] (10 February 2019)
- Amy Rodriguez (USA) - Utah Royals v Sky Blue FC [NWSL] (16 June 2019)
- Billie Simpson (NIR) - Sion Swifts Ladies FC v Cliftonville Ladies FC [Women’s NIFL Premiership] (9 August 2018)
- Andros Townsend (ENG) - Manchester City v Crystal Palace [Premier League] (22 December 2018)
- Dániel Zsóri (HUN) - Debrecen FC v Ferencváros TC [Nemzeti Bajnoskag I] (16 February 2019)
