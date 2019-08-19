Messi’s chip against Real Betis and Ibrahimovic’s acrobatic strikes against Toronto FC make the shortcut.

Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend is also on the shortlist for his thunderous volley against Manchester City last season.

Fans can vote for their favourite goal of the year here

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the 2018 vote for his strike against Everton at Anfield - the decision was met with derision in a year where Gareth Bale scored a spectacular overhead kick in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Liverpool.

