FIFA have released their shortlists for The Best Awards, and that includes the Puskas Award for the best goal during the 2019-20 campaigns across the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all previously won the award, so too Olivier Giroud and Mohamed Salah, while Debrecen’s Daniel Zsori won the 2019 edition.

Football FIFA's The Best awards: Every shortlist as Bielsa and Klopp make the cut AN HOUR AGO

This time around, Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez makes the shortlist for his stunning backheel while playing for Barcelona, with Son Heung-min also making the cut for his solo effort for Tottenham against Burnley.

FIFA Puskas Award 2020 shortlist

Per FIFA website

Shirley Cruz (CRC) – Costa Rica v. Panama [Concacaf Women’s Olympic qualifying] (28 January 2020)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (URU) – Ceará SC v. CR Flamengo [Brasileirão - Brazil] (25 August 2019)

Jordan Flores (ENG) – Shamrock Rovers FC v. Dundalk FC [League of Ireland] (28 February 2020)

André-Pierre Gignac (FRA) – UANL Tigres v. Pumas UNAM [Liga MX - Mexico] (1 March 2020)

Sophie Ingle (WAL) – Arsenal WFC v. Chelsea FC Women [FA Women’s Super League - England] (19 January 2020)

Zlatko Junuzović (AUT) – SK Rapid Wien v. FC Red Bull Salzburg [Bundesliga - Austria] (24 June 2020)

Hlompho Kekana (RSA) – Mamelodi Sundowns FC v. Cape Town City FC [South African Premier Soccer League] (20 August 2019)

Son Heung-min (KOR) – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC [Premier League - England] (7 December 2019)

Leonel Quiñónez (ECU) – Universidad Católica v. CSD Macará [Serie A - Ecuador] (19 August 2019)

Luis Suárez (URU) – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca [LaLiga[MG(1] - Spain] (7 December 2019)

Caroline Weir (SCO) – Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC [FA Women’s Super League - England] (7 September 2019)

Shirley Cruz

Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Jordan Flores

Andre-Pierre Gignac

Sophie Ingle

Zlatko Junuzovic

Hlompho Kekana

Son Heung-min

Leonel Quinonez

Luis Suarez

Caroline Weir

Champions League Lampard: Giroud gets better with age, we need him at Chelsea 3 HOURS AGO