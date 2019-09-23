Getty Images
Zsori's spectacular overhead kick beats Messi to FIFA Puskas Award
Daniel Zsori has beaten Lionel Messi and Juan Fernando Quintero to win the FIFA Puskas Award for his spectacular overhead kick for Debrecen.
Zsori’s acrobatic effort from the edge of the area came back in February, when the 18-year-old come off the bench to make his league debut against Ferencvaros in Hungary.
The goal proved to be an injury-time winner as Debrecen won 2-1. Zsori went on to join Fehervar in the summer.
Messi’s chip came during a La Liga match in March at Real Betis, with the Argentine playing a one-two with Ivan Rakitic before dinking a first-time effort over Pau Lopez.
Betis supporters behind the goal can be seen applauding the effort, which completed a hat-trick for Messi.
Quintero’s free-kick from out wide found the near-top corner against Racing Club during a Superliga Argentina match back in February.