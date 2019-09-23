Zsori’s acrobatic effort from the edge of the area came back in February, when the 18-year-old come off the bench to make his league debut against Ferencvaros in Hungary.

The goal proved to be an injury-time winner as Debrecen won 2-1. Zsori went on to join Fehervar in the summer.

Messi’s chip came during a La Liga match in March at Real Betis, with the Argentine playing a one-two with Ivan Rakitic before dinking a first-time effort over Pau Lopez.

Betis supporters behind the goal can be seen applauding the effort, which completed a hat-trick for Messi.

Quintero’s free-kick from out wide found the near-top corner against Racing Club during a Superliga Argentina match back in February.