Football

FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021 due to pandemic

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 12 (Reuters) - The women's Under-20 World Cup tournament scheduled to be held in Costa Rica and Panama in August-September but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic has now been rescheduled for Jan.

20-Feb. 6, 2021, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The women's Under-17 World Cup in India, originally scheduled for November, has been rescheduled for Feb. 17-March 7, 2021.

Football

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai fold

3 HOURS AGO

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Liga

The Warm-Up: What would it take to tempt Guardiola back to Barcelona?

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Laporta eyes Guardiola return if elected Barca president

5 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleChinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai fold
Next articleMotor racing-Vettel's Ferrari departure could also be a farewell to F1