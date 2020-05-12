FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021 due to pandemic

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 12 (Reuters) - The women's Under-20 World Cup tournament scheduled to be held in Costa Rica and Panama in August-September but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic has now been rescheduled for Jan.

20-Feb. 6, 2021, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

The women's Under-17 World Cup in India, originally scheduled for November, has been rescheduled for Feb. 17-March 7, 2021.

Football Chinese Super League club Tianjin Tianhai fold 3 HOURS AGO

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Liga The Warm-Up: What would it take to tempt Guardiola back to Barcelona? 3 HOURS AGO