FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021 due to pandemic

May 12 (Reuters) - The women's Under-20 World Cup tournament scheduled to be held in Costa Rica and Panama in August-September but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic has now been rescheduled for Jan.
20-Feb. 6, 2021, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.
The women's Under-17 World Cup in India, originally scheduled for November, has been rescheduled for Feb. 17-March 7, 2021.
(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
