FIFA to choose from three bids for 2023 women's World Cup

MANCHESTER, England, June 10 (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA will decide on which of three bids will host the next women's World Cup, to be held in 2023, during an online meeting of its ruling council on June 25.

FIFA said in a statement https://www.fifa.com/who-we-are/news/fifa-women-s-world-cup-2023tm-bid-evaluation-report-published-three-bids-submitt on Wednesday that it had received official 'bid books' from three contenders -- Colombia, Japan and a joint New Zealand-Australia bid.

Brazil withdrew its candidacy on Monday saying the government did not consider it wise to offer financial guarantees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019 tournament in France broke records in terms of television audiences and was seen as the most high-profile edition so far.

“The quality of the bids is testimony to the tremendous momentum women’s football has generated and we are looking forward to building on this to take women’s football to the next level at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

