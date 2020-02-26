FIFA to launch global review of match calendar

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 26 (Reuters) - FIFA is to launch a major "once and for all" review of the international match calendar, which governs the dates of major competitions and tournaments, world soccer's governing body said on Wednesday.

There have been a number of complaints from coaches, such as Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, about the scheduling of games and concerns about the increasing number of commitments.

"The international match calendar plays a central role in the sustainable growth of football in all regions of the world and at all levels," FIFA said in a new document 'The Vision 2020-2023: Making Football Truly Global'.

"For this reason, the current system should, once and for all, be discussed thoroughly with all stakeholders and reviewed according to their needs in a collective effort to guarantee a truly global approach," FIFA added.

The review is part of a list of '11 goals' which FIFA president Gianni Infantino has outlined for the next three years.

Those goals include their ongoing attempt to reform the transfer system and expanding the use of technology, including the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

"The successful implementation of VAR in FIFA’s competitions provides a foundation for the continuous enhancement of VAR technology, which should focus particularly on improving communication around VAR incidents and making the technology accessible for all member associations, regardless of their size and/or financial resources," said FIFA. (Reporting by Simon Evans Editing by Toby Davis)