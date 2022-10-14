India U-17 - Morocco U-17

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup / Matchday 2
Kalinga Stadium / 14.10.2022
India U-17
Not started
-
-
Morocco U-17
TeamsPWDLPts
1
USA U-17
11003
2
Brazil U-17
11003
3
Morocco U-17MOR
10010
4
India U-17IND
10010
Follow the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup live Football match between India U-17 and Morocco U-17 with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 14 October 2022.

