Colombia U-17 - Mexico U-17

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup / Matchday 3
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium / 18.10.2022
Colombia U-17
Not started
-
-
Mexico U-17
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Colombia U-17
21013
2
Mexico U-17MEX
21013
3
Spain U-17
21013
4
China PR U-17CHN
21013
Related matches

China PR U-17
-
-
Spain U-17
18/10
Spain U-17
1
2
Mexico U-17
China PR U-17
0
2
Colombia U-17
Spain U-17
1
0
Colombia U-17

